Indian Defence Secretary visits NORAD and USNORTHCOM

Lieutenant-Gen. Allain Pelletier, Deputy Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command, welcomed Dr. Ajay Kumar, Defense Secretary, India Ministry of Defence, to the NORAD and U.S. Northern Command Headquarters Oct. 9, 2021. Dr. Kumar received an overview of the NORAD and USNORTHCOM bi-command structure, NORAD's aerospace warning and aerospace control missions, and received information on how NORAD operates an integrated joint command for air and missile defense. (Department of Defense photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

