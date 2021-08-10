The beak of an oiled grebe is cleaned at the International Bird Rescue in San Pedro, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021. Oiled birds are carefully treated by veterinarians at the center. (Photo courtesy of International Bird Rescue)
