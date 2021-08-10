The beak of an oiled grebe is cleaned at the International Bird Rescue in San Pedro, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021. Oiled birds are carefully treated by veterinarians at the center. (Photo courtesy of International Bird Rescue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 16:29 Photo ID: 6881836 VIRIN: 211008-G-SG988-0919 Resolution: 1850x1042 Size: 920.99 KB Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International Bird Rescue [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.