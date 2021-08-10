Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Bird Rescue [Image 3 of 5]

    International Bird Rescue

    SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    The neck of an oiled grebe is brushed at the International Bird Rescue in San Pedro, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021. Oiled birds are taken to the rescue center to be cleaned and rehabilitated. (Photo courtesy of International Bird Rescue)

    This work, International Bird Rescue [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Oil
    Response
    Bird
    So Cal Oil Spill

