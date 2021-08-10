HMS Queen Elizabeth F-35 Capabilities Demonstration

US Marines and Royal Navy Sailors aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth look on as aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 and the United Kingdom's 617 Squadron put on an aerial demonstration of F-35 capabilities overhead in the South China Sea. VMFA-211 and 617 Squadron are deployed together part of the UK's Carrier Strike Group 21. Combined, the two squadrons form the largest 5th-generatioCapabilities n carrier air wing afloat.

