NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR, Wash. (Oct. 5, 2021) Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Force Master Chief Jason Avin presents the Gold Crew Chief's mess of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) with the Master Chief Hugh McCracken Award. This award is presented annually to the Submarine with the best-performing Chief's in Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Phillip Pavlovich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 17:33 Photo ID: 6881211 VIRIN: 211005-N-QL961-1005 Resolution: 6261x3700 Size: 1.97 MB Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Maine Receives 2021 McCracken Award, by PO1 Phillip Pavlovich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.