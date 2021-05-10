NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR, Wash. (Oct. 5, 2021) Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Force Master Chief Jason Avin presents the Gold Crew Chief's mess of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) with the Master Chief Hugh McCracken Award. This award is presented annually to the Submarine with the best-performing Chief's in Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Phillip Pavlovich)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 17:33
|Photo ID:
|6881211
|VIRIN:
|211005-N-QL961-1005
|Resolution:
|6261x3700
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Maine Receives 2021 McCracken Award, by PO1 Phillip Pavlovich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Maine CPO Mess Awarded Best In SUBPAC 2021
