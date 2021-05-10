Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Maine Receives 2021 McCracken Award

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Phillip Pavlovich 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR, Wash. (Oct. 5, 2021) Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Force Master Chief Jason Avin presents the Gold Crew Chief's mess of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) with the Master Chief Hugh McCracken Award. This award is presented annually to the Submarine with the best-performing Chief's in Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Phillip Pavlovich)

    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 17:33
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Maine CPO Mess Awarded Best In SUBPAC 2021

