USS Mustin (DDG 89) Raises Up and Overs

CALLAO, Peru (Oct. 7, 2021) Quartertmaster 1st Class James Little, from Sanford, N.C., raises up-and-overs from the forecastle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) in preparation for the Peruvian Navy's 200th birthday, Oct. 7, 2021. Mustin currently at anchorage in Lima, Peru, celebrating. Peru’s bicentennial is a historical milestone, commemorating 200 years of the country’s independence and the birth of their navy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong/Released)

