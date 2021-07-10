Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mustin (DDG 89) Raises Up and Overs

    CALLAO, PERU

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CALLAO, Peru (Oct. 7, 2021) Quartertmaster 1st Class James Little, from Sanford, N.C., raises up-and-overs from the forecastle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) in preparation for the Peruvian Navy's 200th birthday, Oct. 7, 2021. Mustin currently at anchorage in Lima, Peru, celebrating. Peru’s bicentennial is a historical milestone, commemorating 200 years of the country’s independence and the birth of their navy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 17:20
    Photo ID: 6881199
    VIRIN: 211007-N-VF045-1005
    Resolution: 3483x5224
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: CALLAO, PE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mustin (DDG 89) Raises Up and Overs, by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ddg 89
    flags
    destroyer
    peru
    musin
    up and overs

