CALLAO, Peru (Oct. 7, 2021) Quartertmaster 1st Class James Little, from Sanford, N.C., raises up-and-overs from the forecastle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) in preparation for the Peruvian Navy's 200th birthday, Oct. 7, 2021. Mustin currently at anchorage in Lima, Peru, celebrating. Peru’s bicentennial is a historical milestone, commemorating 200 years of the country’s independence and the birth of their navy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 17:20
|Photo ID:
|6881199
|VIRIN:
|211007-N-VF045-1005
|Resolution:
|3483x5224
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|CALLAO, PE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mustin (DDG 89) Raises Up and Overs, by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
