    366th Civil Engineer Squadron [Image 7 of 8]

    366th Civil Engineer Squadron

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Austin Siegel 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Wesley Beach, a firefighter assigned to the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, exits the training building after extinguishing a fire as part of exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct 5, 2021. Continuous training prepares firefighters for fast pace decisions and actions that must become second nature to eliminate threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Austin Siegel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 17:27
    Photo ID: 6881198
    VIRIN: 211005-F-JC757-1418
    Resolution: 3715x5565
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 366th Civil Engineer Squadron [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Austin Siegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Phase II
    366th Fighter Wing
    Gunslinger 21-05

