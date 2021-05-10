Wesley Beach, a firefighter assigned to the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, exits the training building after extinguishing a fire as part of exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct 5, 2021. Continuous training prepares firefighters for fast pace decisions and actions that must become second nature to eliminate threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Austin Siegel)

