U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant John Sherman, a firefighter assigned to the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, radios to the incident commander during Gunslinger 21-5 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct 5 2021. The incident commander is charged with issuing assignments to crews as they arrive, and actively monitoring the situation and safety of the crews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Austin Siegel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 17:27 Photo ID: 6881196 VIRIN: 211005-F-JC757-1338 Resolution: 4016x6016 Size: 4.59 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 366th Civil Engineer Squadron [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Austin Siegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.