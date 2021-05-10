U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Edward Weir, a firefighter assigned to the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, extinguishes a fire during exercise Gunslinger 21-5 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct 5, 2021. The silver helmet liner protects firefighters against Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives threats which enable them to respond in chemically contaminated environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Austin Siegel)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 17:27
|Photo ID:
|6881195
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-JC757-1321
|Resolution:
|5958x3977
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 366th Civil Engineer Squadron [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Austin Siegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
