U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Edward Weir, a firefighter assigned to the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, extinguishes a fire during exercise Gunslinger 21-5 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct 5, 2021. The silver helmet liner protects firefighters against Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives threats which enable them to respond in chemically contaminated environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Austin Siegel)

