Wesley Beach, a firefighter assigned to the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, extinguishes a fire during a training exercise as U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Timothy Schwanke, a firefighter assigned to the 366th CES, holds the door open at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct 5, 2021. Continuous training prepares firefighters for fast pace decisions and actions that must become second nature. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Austin Siegel)

