Wesley Beach, a firefighter assigned to the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, extinguishes a fire during a training exercise as U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Timothy Schwanke, a firefighter assigned to the 366th CES, holds the door open at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct 5, 2021. Continuous training prepares firefighters for fast pace decisions and actions that must become second nature. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Austin Siegel)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 17:27
|Photo ID:
|6881194
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-JC757-1389
|Resolution:
|5233x3493
|Size:
|6.65 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 366th Civil Engineer Squadron [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Austin Siegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
