U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Edward Weir, a firefighter assigned to the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, parks and exits a OshKosh Striker 4x4 in response to an emergency fire training as part of exercise Gunslinger 21-05 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct 5, 2021. Gunslinger 21-5 tests the Gunfighters ability to survive and operate in a contested environment, specifically one with chemical warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Austin Siegel)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 17:27
|Photo ID:
|6881193
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-JC757-1195
|Resolution:
|4605x3074
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fire Truck [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Austin Siegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
