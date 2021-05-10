U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Edward Weir, a firefighter assigned to the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, parks and exits a OshKosh Striker 4x4 in response to an emergency fire training as part of exercise Gunslinger 21-05 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct 5, 2021. Gunslinger 21-5 tests the Gunfighters ability to survive and operate in a contested environment, specifically one with chemical warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Austin Siegel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 17:27 Photo ID: 6881193 VIRIN: 211005-F-JC757-1195 Resolution: 4605x3074 Size: 2.44 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire Truck [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Austin Siegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.