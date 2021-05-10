Fire Truck

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Austin Siegel 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Edward Weir, a firefighter assigned to the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, parks and exits a OshKosh Striker 4x4 in response to an emergency fire training as part of exercise Gunslinger 21-05 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct 5, 2021. Gunslinger 21-5 tests the Gunfighters ability to survive and operate in a contested environment, specifically one with chemical warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Austin Siegel)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Phase II
    366th Fighter Wing
    Gunslinger 21-05

