Logan Madlin, a firefighter assigned to the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron and Jason Rose, fire station captain assigned to the 366th CES, lights a fire in the fire training facility as part of Gunslinger 21-5 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct 5, 2021. Fires can be unpredictable depending on a variety of factors so firefighters frequently train in different situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Austin Siegel)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 17:27
|Photo ID:
|6881192
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-JC757-1124
|Resolution:
|4882x3259
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, N/A [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Austin Siegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
