U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron pull a fire hose to a simulated burning tent during a training exercise on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct. 6, 2021. The purpose of Phase II training exercises is to test service members ability to survive and operate in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrea Prewett)

