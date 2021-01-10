Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMMCE says farewell to Husterhoeh Kaserne

    PIRMASENS, RP, GERMANY

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle Brunell of the U.S. Army regional Health Command-Europe, Sembach, speaks Friday at a farewell ceremony for the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center–Europe. The ceremony formally marked the move of USAMMCE to Kaiserslautern Army Depot from Husterhoeh Kaserne, Pirmasens, its home since 1975. Brunell reminisced about his time a young private at the kaserne and praised the long-time linkage between the community and USAMMCE.

