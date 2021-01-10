USAMMCE says farewell to Husterhoeh Kaserne

Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle Brunell of the U.S. Army regional Health Command-Europe, Sembach, speaks Friday at a farewell ceremony for the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center–Europe. The ceremony formally marked the move of USAMMCE to Kaiserslautern Army Depot from Husterhoeh Kaserne, Pirmasens, its home since 1975. Brunell reminisced about his time a young private at the kaserne and praised the long-time linkage between the community and USAMMCE.

