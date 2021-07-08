Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This is Ford Class

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Lt Abbie Ortman, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) discipline officer served as the 'voice of shock trials' passing information over the one main circuit (1MC) to the crew and counting down to the shock. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Shanell Lawrence)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is Ford Class, by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Warship78
    This is FORD Class
    #ThisIsFordClass
