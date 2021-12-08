A U.S. Army Jungle School Student pulls security during their Culminating Exercise (CULEX) on day eleven of the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at East Range, Hawaii on August 12, 2021. Senior leaders and Soldiers across the U.S. Army attend JOTC in order to familiarize and certify themselves with jungle operation tactics, techniques, and procedures required to fight, win, and survive within any tropical jungle environment. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 21:42 Photo ID: 6880072 VIRIN: 210812-A-NO077-348 Resolution: 1459x1094 Size: 518.79 KB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JOTC: Culminating Exercise (CULEX), by MSG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.