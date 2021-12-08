Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOTC: Culminating Exercise (CULEX)

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A U.S. Army Jungle School Student pulls security during their Culminating Exercise (CULEX) on day eleven of the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at East Range, Hawaii on August 12, 2021. Senior leaders and Soldiers across the U.S. Army attend JOTC in order to familiarize and certify themselves with jungle operation tactics, techniques, and procedures required to fight, win, and survive within any tropical jungle environment. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 21:42
    Photo ID: 6880072
    VIRIN: 210812-A-NO077-348
    Resolution: 1459x1094
    Size: 518.79 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JOTC: Culminating Exercise (CULEX), by MSG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    25th Infantry Division
    Army
    Lightning Academy
    JOTC
    Jungle School

