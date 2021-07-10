211007-N-LZ839-1083
PORTSMOUTH, VA. (October, 07, 2021) - Commanding Officer Capt. Bryan Carmichael, addresses attendees during a change of command ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Oct. 07, 2021. Capt. Joseph Murphy relieved Capt. Carmichael as commanding officer. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)
