    Change of Command

    PORTSMOUTH, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Seaman Darren Newell 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    211007-N-LZ839-1060
    PORTSMOUTH, VA. (October, 07, 2021) - Commanding Officer Capt. Bryan Carmichael, addresses attendees during a change of command ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Oct. 07, 2021. Capt. Joseph Murphy relieved Capt. Carmichael as commanding officer. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 19:02
    Photo ID: 6879890
    VIRIN: 211007-N-LZ839-1060
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command, by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan

