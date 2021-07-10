Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peer to Peer Medical Exchange

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Navy Region Southwest

    211007-N-HI500-1007 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 7, 2021) Capt. Lynelle Boamah, a Naval Surgeon assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet, participates in a medical panel at the Academy of Art University during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi/Released)

    Navy Region Southwest
    Third Fleet
    San Francisco Fleet Week
    NRSW
    FleetWeekSF21
    SFFW2021

