211007-N-HI500-1007 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 7, 2021) Capt. Lynelle Boamah, a Naval Surgeon assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet, participates in a medical panel at the Academy of Art University during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 17:16 Photo ID: 6879797 VIRIN: 211007-N-HI500-1007 Resolution: 4891x3261 Size: 1.25 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Peer to Peer Medical Exchange, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.