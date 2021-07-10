Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Cavalry Regiment squadron wins top award

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Maj. Gabriela Thompson 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    (L-R) Command Sgt. Maj. David Schoettle, Staff Sgt. Jennifer Licata, Lt. Col. Octavia Davis and Col. Kevin Bradley at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 7. The Regimental Support Squadron received the trophy for achieving the highest retention mission in the regiment.

    This work, 3d Cavalry Regiment squadron wins top award, by MAJ Gabriela Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

