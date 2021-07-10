A Coast Guard Station Sand Key rescue crew assists two people aboard a 18-foot vessel Oct. 7, 2021 after they experienced a collision near Clearwater Beach, Florida. The three people were then transferred to awaiting emergency medical professionals. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 11:02
|Photo ID:
|6876985
|VIRIN:
|211007-G-G0107-1000
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|660.18 KB
|Location:
|CLEARWATER, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard assists vessel collision near Clearwater Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT