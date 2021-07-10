Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard assists vessel collision near Clearwater Beach

    Coast Guard assists vessel collision near Clearwater Beach

    CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Sand Key rescue crew assists two people aboard a 18-foot vessel Oct. 7, 2021 after they experienced a collision near Clearwater Beach, Florida. The three people were then transferred to awaiting emergency medical professionals. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 11:02
    Photo ID: 6876985
    VIRIN: 211007-G-G0107-1000
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 660.18 KB
    Location: CLEARWATER, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assists vessel collision near Clearwater Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Safety

    Collision

    TAGS

    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT