Let's give Tech. Sgt. Jason Repass from the 81st Force Support Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As the First Term Airman Center NCO in charge, Repass develops newly assigned, first term Airmen into operational Dragons. He has driven 75 Airmen to value their roles in relation to the overall Air Force mission by incorporating tours which includes a 403rd Wing aircraft and military working dog demonstrations as well as teaching Keesler's heritage. In addition to his primary role, Repass is responsible for developing curriculum, liaising with and scheduling over 60 briefers and subject matter experts in support of noncommissioned officer, senior noncommissioned officers and informed decision briefings while maintaining student communication. Finally, he assisted with the Total Force Development Council, leading to the development of 300 future leaders, which was key to the section earning Squadron Team of the 2nd Quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

