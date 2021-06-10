Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Tech. Sgt. Jason Repass from the 81st Force Support Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As the First Term Airman Center NCO in charge, Repass develops newly assigned, first term Airmen into operational Dragons. He has driven 75 Airmen to value their roles in relation to the overall Air Force mission by incorporating tours which includes a 403rd Wing aircraft and military working dog demonstrations as well as teaching Keesler's heritage. In addition to his primary role, Repass is responsible for developing curriculum, liaising with and scheduling over 60 briefers and subject matter experts in support of noncommissioned officer, senior noncommissioned officers and informed decision briefings while maintaining student communication. Finally, he assisted with the Total Force Development Council, leading to the development of 300 future leaders, which was key to the section earning Squadron Team of the 2nd Quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 10:35
    Photo ID: 6876967
    VIRIN: 211006-F-BD983-1003
    Resolution: 2995x1968
    Size: 644.08 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Security Forces Squadron
    81st Training Wing
    National Night Out
    Air Educatiaon and Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT