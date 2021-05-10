Official Photo Studio re-opens

U.S. Air Force Airman Marisa Ebenstein, 24th Intelligence Squadron imagery analyst, looks at her official photo taken by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Karol, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 5, 2021. The Official Photo Studio reopened after closing in late August due to Operation Allies Welcome support efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

