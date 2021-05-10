Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Official Photo Studio re-opens [Image 1 of 2]

    Official Photo Studio re-opens

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Holton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Karol, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist, takes an official photo of U.S. Air Force Airman Marisa Ebenstein, 24th Intelligence Squadron imagery analyst, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 5, 2021. The photo studio offers head and shoulders and full-length photos to personnel assigned to the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 06:37
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
