U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Porter, U.S. Air Force in Europe musician, plays the tuba for evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 6, 2021. The priority of Ramstein during the Afghan evacuation operation is to ensure security, safety, food, water, and hygiene for the evacuees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 04:52
|Photo ID:
|6876793
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-LO621-1292
|Resolution:
|4939x3293
|Size:
|670.61 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAFE band hits night note [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT