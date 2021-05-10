USAFE band hits night note

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Will McCrary, U.S. Air Force in Europe musician, plays music for evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 6, 2021. The priority of Ramstein during the Afghan evacuation operation is to ensure security, safety, food, water, and hygiene for the evacuees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexcia Givens)

