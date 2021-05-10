U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Meghan Yankowskas, a U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band member, plays the clarinet at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 5, 2021 during Operation Allies Welcome. The USAFE band is one of 12 U.S. Air Force Bands around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 04:52 Photo ID: 6876791 VIRIN: 211005-F-LO621-1269 Resolution: 3227x3712 Size: 680.52 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE band hits night note [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.