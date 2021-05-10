USAFE band hits night note

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Meghan Yankowskas, a U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band member, plays the clarinet at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 5, 2021 during Operation Allies Welcome. The USAFE band is one of 12 U.S. Air Force Bands around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexcia Givens)
|10.05.2021
|10.07.2021 04:52
|6876791
|211005-F-LO621-1269
|3227x3712
|680.52 KB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|2
|1
