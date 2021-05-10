USAFE band hits night note

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Porter, left, and Staff Sgt. Mark Wheeler, right, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band members, play music for evacuees from Afghanistan at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 5, 2021 during Operation Allies Welcome. The USAFE band provided entertainment to evacuees while they await transportation during Afghan evacuation efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexcia Givens)

Date Taken: 10.05.2021