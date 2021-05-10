USAFE band hits night note

U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band members play music for evacuees from Afghanistan during evacuation efforts at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 5, 2021. Ramstein Air Base transformed into the U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history during Operation Allies Welcome. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexcia Givens)

