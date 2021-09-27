CAMP SHIELDS, JAPAN (Sept. 27, 2021) Cmdr. Jason Rochester, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa chaplain, discusses the services religious ministries team offers during a general military training session on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 27, 2021. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 01:30
|Photo ID:
|6876684
|VIRIN:
|210927-N-QY759-0015
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO General Military Training, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT