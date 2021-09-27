Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO General Military Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, JAPAN (Sept. 27, 2021) Cmdr. Jason Rochester, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa chaplain, discusses the services religious ministries team offers during a general military training session on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 27, 2021. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO General Military Training, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Navy
    chaplain
    GMT
    CFAO

