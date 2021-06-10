MISAWA, Japan (Oct. 6, 2021) – Capt. Paul A. Hockran, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, gives a presentation as a guest speaker at the command’s newly implemented Sailor 360 program. Sailor 360 is an umbrella term for innovative, creative, command-developed leadership programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 19:35
|Photo ID:
|6876414
|VIRIN:
|211006-N-GR586-1006
|Resolution:
|7136x4757
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|ANDOVER, OH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Air Facility Misawa Holds Sailor 360 Event, by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
