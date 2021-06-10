MISAWA, Japan (Oct. 6, 2021) – Capt. Paul A. Hockran, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, gives a presentation as a guest speaker at the command’s newly implemented Sailor 360 program. Sailor 360 is an umbrella term for innovative, creative, command-developed leadership programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 19:35 Photo ID: 6876414 VIRIN: 211006-N-GR586-1006 Resolution: 7136x4757 Size: 3.63 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Hometown: ANDOVER, OH, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Air Facility Misawa Holds Sailor 360 Event, by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.