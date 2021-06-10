Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Air Facility Misawa Holds Sailor 360 Event

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Oct. 6, 2021) – Capt. Paul A. Hockran, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, gives a presentation as a guest speaker at the command’s newly implemented Sailor 360 program. Sailor 360 is an umbrella term for innovative, creative, command-developed leadership programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Facility Misawa Holds Sailor 360 Event, by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAF Misawa
    NAFM
    Laying the Keel
    Sailor 360

