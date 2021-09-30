Airmen from the 554th RED HORSE Squadron, Silver Flag Flight, pose for a group photo at Northwest Field, Guam, Sept. 30, 2021. Silver Flag is a contingency training function dedicated to the continuing and evolving education of more than 13 different Air Force Specialty Codes from civil engineers, force support personnel and ground transportation specialists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 18:19 Photo ID: 6876365 VIRIN: 210930-F-ZP572-1004 Resolution: 5201x3552 Size: 2.3 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 554th RED HORSE Leads Guam’s Silver Flag, by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.