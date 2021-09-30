Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    554th RED HORSE Leads Guam’s Silver Flag

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 554th RED HORSE Squadron, Silver Flag Flight, pose for a group photo at Northwest Field, Guam, Sept. 30, 2021. Silver Flag is a contingency training function dedicated to the continuing and evolving education of more than 13 different Air Force Specialty Codes from civil engineers, force support personnel and ground transportation specialists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 554th RED HORSE Leads Guam’s Silver Flag, by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    554th RED HORSE Squadron

