Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red River Army Depot team member takes on Mr. Olympia

    Red River Army Depot team member takes on Mr. Olympia

    TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    Red River Army Depot team member Chad McCrary is one of eight worldwide qualifiers for the Wheelchair Olympia in the Mr. Olympia competition. The competition is set for October 7-10, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 17:37
    Photo ID: 6876350
    VIRIN: 211006-O-EU550-202
    Resolution: 720x1041
    Size: 476.02 KB
    Location: TEXARKANA, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red River Army Depot team member takes on Mr. Olympia, by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Red River Army Depot

    TAGS

    Army Materiel Command
    TACOM
    Red River Army Depot
    Mr. Olympia
    RRAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT