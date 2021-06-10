Red River Army Depot team member takes on Mr. Olympia

Red River Army Depot team member Chad McCrary is one of eight worldwide qualifiers for the Wheelchair Olympia in the Mr. Olympia competition. The competition is set for October 7-10, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

