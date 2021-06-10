Red River Army Depot team member Chad McCrary is one of eight worldwide qualifiers for the Wheelchair Olympia in the Mr. Olympia competition. The competition is set for October 7-10, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 17:37
|Photo ID:
|6876350
|VIRIN:
|211006-O-EU550-202
|Resolution:
|720x1041
|Size:
|476.02 KB
|Location:
|TEXARKANA, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red River Army Depot team member takes on Mr. Olympia, by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
