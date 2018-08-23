U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Maloy with the 22nd Training Squadron, 336th Training Group, prepares for a free fall jump at Lake Elsinore, California, Aug. 23, 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Hawkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 14:08
|Photo ID:
|6875827
|VIRIN:
|180823-F-LD459-001
|Resolution:
|5977x4678
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|LAKE ELSINORE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SERE Portrait, by SSgt Ariel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
