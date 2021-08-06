Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE Training Ops

    SERE Training Ops

    TILLAMOOK, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Hawkins 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    A student assigned to the 22nd Training Squadron, 336th Training Group at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, attempts to make landfall in an individual raft from the open ocean at Tillamook, Oregon, June 8, 2021. Students training to become SERE instructors are required to go through a variety of survival climates, including coastal and open ocean survival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Hawkins)

