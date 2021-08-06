SERE Training Ops

A student assigned to the 22nd Training Squadron, 336th Training Group at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, attempts to make landfall in an individual raft from the open ocean at Tillamook, Oregon, June 8, 2021. Students training to become SERE instructors are required to go through a variety of survival climates, including coastal and open ocean survival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Hawkins)

