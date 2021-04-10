Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Xavier Perez Vera

    Xavier Perez Vera

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Airman Kailee Reynolds 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    SSgt. Xavier Perez Vera, 47th Logistics Readiness Flight (LRF) Installation Deployment Readiness Cell (IDRC) logistics planner, stands outside of his office building at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, October 4, 2021. Perez Vera works with (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kailee Reynolds)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 10:34
    Photo ID: 6875367
    VIRIN: 211004-F-SC207-0009
    Resolution: 6667x4449
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Xavier Perez Vera, by Amn Kailee Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deployment
    Laughlin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT