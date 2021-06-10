IMCOM leadership visits Garrison fire department

WIESBADEN, Germany –The U.S. Installation Command-Europe Director, Tommy Mize, and IMCOM-E Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Truchon, visited the U.S. Army Garrison Fire Department Oct. 6 to personally thank them for their work as part of fire prevention week.

“I am especially thankful to you for keeping Clay Kaserne, the place I live, safe and I am sure Gen. Cavoli is thankful too,” Mize told the firefighters as he emphasized their tireless efforts to keep all the Wiesbaden communities safe.

While at the visit, Mize and Truchon took the time to recognize two firefighters, for their performance with the team, giving them both IMCOM-E coins.

Fire inspector Thilo Schleich was recognized for his ability to coordinate with the Child and Youth Services Child Development Centers and the Defense Education Activity Schools in the Wiesbaden community.

Alexander Wuest was recognized as the government purchase card holder, the A-Shift Crew Chief and his duties as the Incident Commander for Military Family Housing fires in Hainerberg, Crestview and Aukamm Housing Areas.

