    10.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer RJ Stratchko 

    Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group

    On a circular background of a fair sky, the octopus wearing an Navy working uniform cover symbolizes the many capabilities and missions of NAVELSG. Octopus with its three hearts for Honor, Courage, and Commitment; nine brains for command and control across the battalions and regiments; and blue blood for the Navy color blue. The octopus is sitting atop the world representing NAVELSG’s support of all combat commanders and a global presence on all continents and ties to the chief of naval operations’ guiding principle of operating forward. The octopus eight tentacles are holding different capabilities representing: Missile represents the ability to move, handle, transfer and load ordnance; Aircraft represents loading and transferring air cargo; Fuel nozzle represents expeditionary tactical fuels; Cargo container represents terminal cargo and warehouse operations; Weapon represents our combat skills and ability to defend; Satellite dish represents command and control as well as expeditionary communications; Wrenches represent our maintenance of equipment; Crane represents surface cargo operations. A red scroll with inscription “Navy Cargo Handlers” covers the world and ties back to our history as special stevedore battalions. The whole within a black annulet bearing the inscription “Commander Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group” at the top and “COMNAVELSG” at the bottom, separated on each side by a star and within a rim in the form of a gold line.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 09:27
    Photo ID: 6875249
    VIRIN: 211005-N-NX070-1002
    Resolution: 2400x2383
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVELSG Command Crest, by SCPO RJ Stratchko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

