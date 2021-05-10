Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESG 7 Hosts Warfare Commander’s Conference, discusses future concepts of Naval Integration

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Sherrie A Flippin 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    Maj. Gen. Jay Bargeron (front center), United States Marine Corps, poses with III Marine Expeditionary Force and Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7 leadership and staff following a Warfare Commanders Conference, October 5. The conference, hosted by ESG 7, provided direction and guidance for forward-deployed force employment and for the leadership and staffs to coordinate warfighting concepts and best practices of expeditionary strike group operations.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 02:46
    TAGS

    III MEF
    ESG 7

