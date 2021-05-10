Maj. Gen. Jay Bargeron (front center), United States Marine Corps, poses with III Marine Expeditionary Force and Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7 leadership and staff following a Warfare Commanders Conference, October 5. The conference, hosted by ESG 7, provided direction and guidance for forward-deployed force employment and for the leadership and staffs to coordinate warfighting concepts and best practices of expeditionary strike group operations.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 02:46
|Photo ID:
|6874856
|VIRIN:
|211005-N-KW515-385
|Resolution:
|2926x1851
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESG 7 Hosts Warfare Commander’s Conference, discusses future concepts of Naval Integration, by LCDR Sherrie A Flippin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ESG 7 Hosts Warfare Commander’s Conference, discusses future concepts of Naval Integration
LEAVE A COMMENT