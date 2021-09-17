Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMCOM Logistics Center ‘builds the bench’ with internship program

    AMCOM Logistics Center ‘builds the bench’ with internship program

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Michelle Gordon 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Members of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Logistics Center 2021 intern class meet with their teacher in a virtual classroom Sept. 17. (Graphic courtesy of the AMCOM Logistics Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 13:32
    Photo ID: 6873986
    VIRIN: 210917-A-ZZ123-001
    Resolution: 2620x986
    Size: 156.71 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCOM Logistics Center ‘builds the bench’ with internship program, by Michelle Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMCOM Logistics Center &lsquo;builds the bench&rsquo; with internship program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Redstone Arsenal
    ALC
    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
    AMCOM Logistics Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT