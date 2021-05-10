An Expert Early: 2/3 ABCT Soldier Excels

Sgt. Caleb Zimmerman a recent graduate of Ranger School and the Expert Infantry Badge qualification, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, poses outside his company operations facility at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2021. 2nd ABCT is pushing and supporting its most junior leaders to become experts in their craft early to then lead and affect readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin McClarran)

