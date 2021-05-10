Sgt. Caleb Zimmerman a recent graduate of Ranger School and the Expert Infantry Badge qualification, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, poses outside his company operations facility at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2021. 2nd ABCT is pushing and supporting its most junior leaders to become experts in their craft early to then lead and affect readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin McClarran)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 13:28
|Photo ID:
|6873978
|VIRIN:
|211005-A-ET609-1001
|Resolution:
|2390x2333
|Size:
|451.67 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|WICHITA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, An Expert Early: 2/3 ABCT Soldier Excels, by SGT Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
An Expert Early: 2/3 ABCT Soldier Excels
