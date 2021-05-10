Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    An Expert Early: 2/3 ABCT Soldier Excels

    An Expert Early: 2/3 ABCT Soldier Excels

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Sgt. Caleb Zimmerman a recent graduate of Ranger School and the Expert Infantry Badge qualification, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, poses outside his company operations facility at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2021. 2nd ABCT is pushing and supporting its most junior leaders to become experts in their craft early to then lead and affect readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin McClarran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 13:28
    Photo ID: 6873978
    VIRIN: 211005-A-ET609-1001
    Resolution: 2390x2333
    Size: 451.67 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: WICHITA, KS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Expert Early: 2/3 ABCT Soldier Excels, by SGT Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    An Expert Early: 2/3 ABCT Soldier Excels

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    forscom
    3ID
    2BCT-3ID
    experts
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    3-67 AR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT