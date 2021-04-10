Service members from the U.S. military and six allied and partner nations came together for a European Partnership Flight event, the Baltic Radar and Sensor Visibility and Integration Workshop co-hosted by U.S. Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa and the Estonian Ministry of Defence in Tallinn, Estonia, Sept. 13-17, 2021. This week-long event brought together representatives from U.S. European Command, U.S. Naval Forces Europe – Africa and USAFE, along with allies and partners from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland and Sweden to discuss the way-ahead in support of the radar and sensor visibility and integration efforts across the Baltic Region. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 04:03 Photo ID: 6873004 VIRIN: 211004-F-F3253-0001 Resolution: 1600x1066 Size: 353.85 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Estonia host European Partnership Flight Event, by TSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.