    U.S., Estonia host European Partnership Flight Event

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Service members from the U.S. military and six allied and partner nations came together for a European Partnership Flight event, the Baltic Radar and Sensor Visibility and Integration Workshop co-hosted by U.S. Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa and the Estonian Ministry of Defence in Tallinn, Estonia, Sept. 13-17, 2021. This week-long event brought together representatives from U.S. European Command, U.S. Naval Forces Europe – Africa and USAFE, along with allies and partners from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland and Sweden to discuss the way-ahead in support of the radar and sensor visibility and integration efforts across the Baltic Region. (Courtesy Photo)

    U.S., Estonia host European Partnership Flight Event

    Estonia

