Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-130J Reflection

    C-130J Reflection

    JAPAN

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing sits on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 9, 2021. The C-130J specializes in a multitude of mission capabilities from supply drops to ground force transportation in the Indo-Pacific region area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 01:09
    Photo ID: 6872741
    VIRIN: 210909-F-YU621-0006
    Resolution: 6845x3458
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130J Reflection, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Flightline
    Yokota Air Base
    C-130J
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT