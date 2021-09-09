A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing sits on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 9, 2021. The C-130J specializes in a multitude of mission capabilities from supply drops to ground force transportation in the Indo-Pacific region area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 01:09 Photo ID: 6872741 VIRIN: 210909-F-YU621-0006 Resolution: 6845x3458 Size: 1.11 MB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-130J Reflection, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.