A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing sits on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 9, 2021. The C-130J specializes in a multitude of mission capabilities from supply drops to ground force transportation in the Indo-Pacific region area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 01:09
|Photo ID:
|6872741
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-YU621-0006
|Resolution:
|6845x3458
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-130J Reflection, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT