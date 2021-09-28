Gen. Ed Daly (left), Army Materiel Command commanding general, presents Nathan Godwin (right) with the Gen. Brehon B. Somervell Medal of Excellence award. Godwin retired after more than 50 years of service. (U.S. Army photo by Javier Otero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 16:42 Photo ID: 6872367 VIRIN: 210928-A-LD107-132 Resolution: 2443x1842 Size: 404.94 KB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operations expert retires after decades of service, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.