Operations expert retires after decades of service

Gen. Ed Daly (left), Army Materiel Command commanding general, presents Nathan Godwin (right) with the Gen. Brehon B. Somervell Medal of Excellence award. Godwin retired after more than 50 years of service. (U.S. Army photo by Javier Otero)
