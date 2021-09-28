Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operations expert retires after decades of service

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Gen. Ed Daly (left), Army Materiel Command commanding general, presents Nathan Godwin (right) with the Gen. Brehon B. Somervell Medal of Excellence award. Godwin retired after more than 50 years of service. (U.S. Army photo by Javier Otero)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    ARFORGEN
    Army Force Generation
    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Forces Command
    Nathan Godwin
    Nate Godwin

