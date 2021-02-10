V Corps hosts Distinguished Visitors during Warfighter

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany - Senior leaders from NATO and U.S. militaries, attend the V Corps distinguished visitors day during Warfighter 22-1, in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 2. V Corps hosted a DV Day, which included a tour of V Corps' main command post for Warfighter 22-1, to discuss the future of V Corps and bolster relationships with allies and partner forces. The WFX 22-1 is V Corps' final certifying exercise in becoming the U.S. Army's fourth corps headquarters and America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Gabriella Sullivan/released)

