GRAFENWOEHR, Germany - Senior leaders from NATO and U.S. militaries, attend the V Corps distinguished visitors day during Warfighter 22-1, in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 2. V Corps hosted a DV Day, which included a tour of V Corps' main command post for Warfighter 22-1, to discuss the future of V Corps and bolster relationships with allies and partner forces. The WFX 22-1 is V Corps' final certifying exercise in becoming the U.S. Army's fourth corps headquarters and America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Gabriella Sullivan/released)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 11:39
|Photo ID:
|6871569
|VIRIN:
|211002-A-ID591-033
|Resolution:
|3179x2271
|Size:
|382.44 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Hometown:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, V Corps hosts Distinguished Visitors during Warfighter, by PV1 Gabriella Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
