    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V Corps hosts Distinguished Visitors during Warfighter

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Gabriella Sullivan 

    V Corps

    GRAFENWOEHR, Germany - Senior leaders from NATO and U.S. militaries, attend the V Corps distinguished visitors day during Warfighter 22-1, in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 2. V Corps hosted a DV Day, which included a tour of V Corps' main command post for Warfighter 22-1, to discuss the future of V Corps and bolster relationships with allies and partner forces. The WFX 22-1 is V Corps' final certifying exercise in becoming the U.S. Army's fourth corps headquarters and America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Gabriella Sullivan/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 11:39
    Photo ID: 6871569
    VIRIN: 211002-A-ID591-033
    Resolution: 3179x2271
    Size: 382.44 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps hosts Distinguished Visitors during Warfighter, by PV1 Gabriella Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    V Corps
    DV Day
    fifth corps
    USAREUR-AF
    Victory Corps

