Compassionate Caring with COVID Vax Commitment

Caring with a COVID vaccine commitment… As an expectant mother with a due date in early December, Lt. Cmdr. Megan Northup, Naval Hospital Bremerton, OB/GYN physician, mirrors expectant mothers and provides insight, information and education on COVID vaccine to help ensure her patients have a safe birthing process (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)

