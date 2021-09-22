Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Compassionate Caring with COVID Vax Commitment

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Caring with a COVID vaccine commitment… As an expectant mother with a due date in early December, Lt. Cmdr. Megan Northup, Naval Hospital Bremerton, OB/GYN physician, mirrors expectant mothers and provides insight, information and education on COVID vaccine to help ensure her patients have a safe birthing process (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)

