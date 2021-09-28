LCAC Gas Turbine Maintainers

GSM3 Deskins, GSM3 Phillips, and GSM3 Lawyer removing a $1m ETF40B gas turbine main propulsion engine from Landing Craft Air Cushioned (LCAC) 33 at Assault Craft Unit Five (ACU-5).
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 11:17
|Photo ID:
|6871546
|VIRIN:
|210928-N-OI926-493
|Resolution:
|1280x1280
|Size:
|616 KB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
