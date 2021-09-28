Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LCAC Gas Turbine Maintainers

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Justin Oxford 

    Assault Craft Unit FIVE

    GSM3 Deskins, GSM3 Phillips, and GSM3 Lawyer removing a $1m ETF40B gas turbine main propulsion engine from Landing Craft Air Cushioned (LCAC) 33 at Assault Craft Unit Five (ACU-5).

