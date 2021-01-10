Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ENS Shane Bueter

    ENS Shane Bueter

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Justin Oxford 

    Assault Craft Unit FIVE

    Ensign Shane Bueter, formerly a Chief Hull Maintenance Technician, affirms his commission by swearing the Oath of Office.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 11:17
    Photo ID: 6871543
    VIRIN: 211001-N-OI926-388
    Resolution: 1680x1120
    Size: 214.33 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    ACU-5
    ESG-3
    NBG-1

