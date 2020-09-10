Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Point Blank 20-04

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    NATO partners fly over the North Sea during exercise Point Blank 20-4, Sept. 10, 2020. Multilateral exercises like this increase interoperability and collective readiness with other NATO forces, deter potential adversaries and ensure the skies above the European theater remain sovereign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Point Blank 20-04, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

