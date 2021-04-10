HSM-50 Command Insignia

U.S. Navy logo designed for Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 50. Primarily, HSM-50 “Valkyries” will be fully equipped with MH-60R Seahawks and will provide expeditionary aviation detachments in support of littoral combat ships and expeditionary independent deployers to meet global force management missions.

