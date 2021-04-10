Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSM-50 Command Insignia

    HSM-50 Command Insignia

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    U.S. Navy logo designed for Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 50. Primarily, HSM-50 “Valkyries” will be fully equipped with MH-60R Seahawks and will provide expeditionary aviation detachments in support of littoral combat ships and expeditionary independent deployers to meet global force management missions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 09:39
    Photo ID: 6871352
    VIRIN: 211004-N-RQ186-1002
    Resolution: 8842x9690
    Size: 11.81 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSM-50 Command Insignia, by PO3 Bonnie Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy Establishes New Helicopter Squadron

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNAL
    Valkyries
    HSM-50
    Command Logo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT